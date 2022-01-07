Lorri Mather
1962-2022
Lorri Mather, 59, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital.
Lorri was born on February 24, 1962 in Nodaway, Iowa to Jerry and Phyllis (Lane) Carmichael. She was a homemaker and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR and loved to cook. Lorri was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.
She married Corey Mather on April 25, 2008 in Maryville, Missouri. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Steven Julich, Mohave, Arizona and John Julich, Elkson, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren, mother, Phyllis Carmichael, Shenandoah, Iowa; brother, Ben Carmichael, Clarinda, Iowa and sister, Heather Quinn, Clarinda, Iowa; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gary and Tammy Mather, Burlington Jct., Missouri; sister-in-law, Cathy Mather, Burlington Jct., Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11 at the First Christian Church of Burlington Junction under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the family. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.