Lorna Slaten
1928-2023
Lorna Slaten, 95, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Clearmont, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Jeffersonville. Indiana. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri with John Clayton and Marcia Barnett officiating. Visitation with the family will be held 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the church prior to the service. The burial will be in the Clearmont Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Clearmont Baptist church. Memories can be shared with the family at wwwnodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.
She was born February 12, 1928, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Roy & Edith (Smith) Gannon. Lorna was a patient advocate for over 28 years. She was a faithful member of Clearmont Baptist Church. God gifted Lorna with the gift of music; she served God by being the pianist in her church for over 62 years. The church enjoyed her piano playing so much they have recorded it and even today that is played for church services. She was a past member of Eastern Star; she was out-going, friendly, enjoyed music and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Slaten; daughter in law, Sheryl Slaten and grandson, John Slaten.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Rich Slaten, Renee Sandusky (Don) and Roger Slaten (Penny); five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held locally Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana.