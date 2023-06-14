Lorin Franklin Sowards
1932-2023
Lorin Franklin Sowards, age 91, was welcomed to heaven in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born May 24, 1932 in Allendale, Missouri to Joe and Velma Sowards. As a youth he learned the skill of carpentry, while traveling with his father, building houses.
After proudly serving four years in the Navy, as First Gunners Mate, on the USS Wedderburn, he settled in Los Angeles, California. There he worked various jobs, ranging from picking fruit in the orchards to managing a small gas station.
While visiting family in Missouri, he was introduced to the love of his life, Ann (Brumett) Sowards. They were married six months later and ultimately settled their home in Maryville. They would have celebrated their 61st anniversary this June 16th.
In his free time, Lorin could be found at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee in his hands, ready to greet and chat with any of the numerous friends and family that visited him throughout the day. In the evenings, you could often find him at Hardee’s or Burger King playing cards with his buddies and drinking coffee, He was very proud of each of his grandchildren and enjoyed many exciting games of speed solitaire with them, along with dazzling them with his ability to wiggle his ears.
Lorin was always “tinkering” or fixing something, and was a perfectionist at making sure it was done right.
He loved anything related to John Wayne and enjoyed watching all of his movies, and honestly, any Western. He was fiercely protective of those he loved and family always knew they were safe when he was around.
During the last few months of his life, he resided at Medicalodge Nursing Home in Fort Scott, where he quickly became one of their favorites, with his big smile and infectious laugh. He was often lovingly referred to as “Grandpa” by everyone who met and interacted with him at the facility.
His humor, laugh, and ever on-going shenanigans no matter his age, will be deeply missed by his family. In his honor, hug your loved ones a little tighter and play a rowdy round of Speed Solitaire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Henry and Velma Mabel (Carter) Sowards; sister, Dolores Francis (Sowards) Wilson; brother, Lewis “Mike” Henderson Sowards; sister, Loree Ruth (Sowards) McMichael; brother, Wilmer “Duane” Sowards; and sister, Ruby Gail (Sowards) Keiling. Lorin is survived by his children, Renae Lynn Erickson, Minnesota; Dale “Buzz” (Kerry) Sowards, Freemont, California; Loree (Dewayne) Tyler, El Dorado Springs, Missouri; Rob Sowards, St Joseph, Missouri; Catherine Wemhoff, Bakersfield, California; John Sowards, Maryville; and Christina Ouda, Dalyyan,Turkey.
Grandchildren: Brittany Schweizer, Tiffany (Bradley) Bailey, Tyler (Faith) Schweizer, Justin (Amanda) Tyler, Jason (Edin VanAnne) Tyler, Amanda Mann, Colby (Liz) Wemhoff, Bevin Wemhoff, Tara Williams, John Joseph Sowards, Christian Light, Courtney Sowards, Caylee Sowards, Corin (Janele) Schrader, Lydon (Tracy) O’Dowd, Talin (Abi) Schrader, Viviana “Vivi” Ouda, and Casandra “Clo” Ouda; sisters, Leona Morris, Iowa, Iona Chaplin, Oklahoma, Wilma Darlene (Earnie) Airington, Oklahoma and brother, Homer “Eldon” Sowards, Iowa; 31 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time 2:00 p.m. Mr. Sowards will be cremated following the services.