Loretta Kissinger
1933-2021
Loretta Kissinger, 87 of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Loretta was born on August 9, 1933 in Parnell, Missouri to John and Carolena (Brunstermann) Roach. She was a 1951 graduate of Maryville High School and a 1962 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University.
Loretta and her husband “Harley” were the owners and operators of Kissinger Flowers and Gift for 45 years in Maryville until its closing in 2003. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. She had taught adult education at Northwest Missouri State University for many years, she was a volunteer at the prison sharing the Catholic Faith, member of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce where she had served as president, member of the Hospital Auxiliary Board for both St. Francis Hospital and Mosaic Medical Center, where she was a buyer for the hospital gift shop, served as secretary for the Maryville Parks & Recreation Department, served on the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Education for many years and the Maryville Housing Authority.
She married Carl “Harley” Kissinger on August 4, 1962 in Maryville. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2005. She was also preceded by her parents, and six brothers and sisters, Carl Roach, Cecellia Roach, Hubert Roach, Joe Roach, Rita Luke and Berniece Dowell.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Shaun (Mike) Baker of Prairie Village, Kansas, son Carl Kissinger, Richardson, Texas and three grandchildren, Lauren, Jake and Julia and two brothers, Paul (Linda) Roach, Shawnee, Kansas and Jerome Roach, Aurora, Colorado.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial Miriam Cemetery. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, Missouri 64433, Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64138 or Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Sisters, 801 South 8th Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com