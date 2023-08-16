Lola Marie Steeve
1934-2023
Lola Marie Steeve, 88, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 15, 2023 at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.
Lola was born on August 26, 1934 in Braddyville, Iowa to Elmer and Bonnie (Gray) Friend. She was a graduate of the Clarinda High School and was a homemaker and a farmers wife. She was a former member of the Hopkins Church of Christ. Lola loved her family, dogs, cats, chickens and roosters.
She married August F. Steeve on October 12, 1953 in Bedford, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2009. She was also preceded by her parents, sister, Ruth Barcus, two brothers, Delmer and Bill Friend and infant brother and sisters, Paul, Faye Ellen and Mary Belle.
Survivors include her children, April Divine, Clarinda, Iowa, Holly (Scott) Masten, Lincoln, Nebraska, Lisa Schauer (Steve Postlewait), Maryville, Douglas (Lisa) Steeve, Hopkins, Daniel Steeve, Hopkins, and Chad Steeve, Maryville; very dear friend who was raised as a daughter, Karen Anderson, Corning, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Rhonda) Divine, Brad (Vanessa) Masten, Kristi (Joel) Shoemaker, Ben (Jessica) Masten, Kaitlin Masten, Andrew Oberhauser, Derek Oberhauser, Ethan Schauer, Colton (Lilly) Steeve, Logan Steeve and Emily Steeve; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Neola Peery, Essex, Iowa, Violet Williams, Clarinda; sister-in-law, Judy Friend, Des Moines, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services 2 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral. There will be no visitation held. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.