Lois May Short
1936-2023
Lois May Short, 86, of Clearmont, Missouri, formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed from this life unexpectedly at the Clarinda Hospital, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Lois was born in Waterloo, Nebraska, on October 5, 1936, and lived there until age 7. The family moved near Skidmore, Missouri, for a year, then they moved to Burlington Junction and lived there the rest of her life.
Her parents were Ernest and Osie L (Cronk) Growcock. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, David Hamilton, in 2007, and her sisters Carolene Growcock and Emogene Hardisty, her brothers, John Granger, and Chet Growcock, her first husband, Eris Hamilton, in 1990, and her secondhusband, Dale Short, in 1994.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction and was active in many programs. She was a former coordinator of the Widowed Persons Service (WPS), was a member for 62 years of the American Legion Post 315 Auxiliary, and former president of the Golden Key Club, all in Burlington Junction.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and especially her pen-pal mailing.
Lois drove the bus and had cooked for Head Start in Maryville. She also worked at Uniroyal in Maryville for 10 years, and at NSK in Clarinda, Iowa, for eight years. She had also worked part time at the US Post Office in Burlington Junction for 5 ½ years.
Lois is survived by her children, Kristina (Ed) Cross, Hopkins, Missouri, Leon (Valerie) Hamilton, Burlington Junction, and Jana (Neil) Ohden, Clarinda; her brother, Robert Growcock, Cameron, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Corey (Libby) Cross, Andrea (Jason) Nelson, Michael, Carrie and Kelly Hamilton, Shelby (Paula) Hamilton, Chelsea (Mark) Engamann, Clay (Shelby) Mathers, Hanna and Seth Ohden, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction. Her services will be on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary Post 315, Burlington Junction or to the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction.
She will be missed by many and is now in the loving arms of Jesus.