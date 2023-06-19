Lois Jean Keever
1927-2023
Lois (Lowrance) Jean Keever, Maryville, died June 16, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home at the age of 96.
Lois Jean was born “on the farm” southeast of Skidmore, Missouri to Marvin and Gladys Lowrance on February 27, 1927. She attended the Skidmore school through 8th grade. She transferred to Maryville High School and graduated in 1945. While a student at Maryville, she met classmate Nelson Keever. On April 5, 1947, they were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church, Maryville by the Rev. Robert Holladay and had remained members of the church. At the time of Nelson’s death, December 10, 2012, they had been married for 65 years.
Beginning their married life together, they farmed south of Maryville until 1963 when they purchased and took over the family farm three miles northwest of Maryville. Lois Jean was a true partner in the farm working with the livestock, haying, and row crops. She prepared and delivered many meals to work crews in the field and loved working in her large garden. In the little free time that farming allowed, she and Nelson enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with friends and neighbors. She was a talented seamstress and accomplished cake decorator of specialty cakes. Lois Jean also taught Sunday School classes, served as a 4-H leader and Brownie Scout Troop leader. To supplement the farm income, Lois Jean began working at Northwest Missouri State University in 1972 as a secretary in the Alumni Office. After several years, she was employed at LMP Steel and Wire and then returned to Northwest to work in the Admissions Office where she retired after 20 years.
Following the death of her husband, Lois Jean continued to live independently on the family farm until moving in with her daughter and son-in-law for the past several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brother Charles Lowrance of Calgary, Canada.
She is survived by a daughter, Terrilyn (Dale) Stewart, a grandson, Colby (Lesley) Weichinger and great-granddaughters, Marleigh and Meredith Weichinger, all of Maryville. Additionally, she is survived by one brother, Laverne Lowrance and several nieces and nephews for whom she was a much loved aunt.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 Thursday, June 22 at Price Funeral Chapel with a private burial to follow later.
Friends may pay their respects at Price Funeral Home 2-6 on Wednesday, June 21.