Lois Gelene Marcum
1942-2023
Lois Gelene Marcum was born August 19, 1942 in Worth County, Missouri to Harold Colyde and Wilma Louella (Reeves) Mathews. She passed away on March 18, 2023 at her home in Sheridan, Missouri at the age of 80.
Lois was a homemaker. She was also the first sanitation inspector for the state of Missouri. She was a member of Chapter K P.E.O. of Hopkins, Missouri. She married Larry Marcum on July 3, 2002 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2008, parents, and sister Jean Ann Lawrence.
She is survived by children, Candace (Rodney) Martin, Chandra (Scott) King, Terry (Connie) Constant II, Connie Shelley (Loren Gaither), Christine Silvy,( Kenny Simpson), brother Bud Mathews and sister Mary Alice Nevels, eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Lois will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home. Burial will be at Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to service time.