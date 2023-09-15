Lloyd J. Curphey
1951-2023
Lloyd J. Curphey, 72, Belton, Missouri, formerly of Sharpsburg, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023.
He was born April 8, 1951 in Creston, Iowa to Thurman and Anabel (Pennebaker) Curphey. He graduated from Lenox, Iowa, High School in 1970.
Lloyd married Avis May Carr on July 31, 1971. She survives of the home. The couple made their home in Iowa for many years, where Lloyd was a member of the City Council and a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the city of Sharpsburg.
The family then moved to Maryville, Missouri, where Lloyd was a maintenance worker at the Maryville Treatment Center for many years before retirement.
Lloyd enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling, gardening and woodcarving with a chainsaw. He was known for his smile and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He was preceded in death by parents; son, Derek Curphey; brother, Alan Curphey; and nieces, Sherry Sprague and Meredith Greene.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Avis; son Shane and his children, Samantha, Brayden and Abigail Curphey; son Todd, his wife, Christina, and their children, Jayssa, Ryan, Adin and Ava Curphey; sisters, Sheryl Paulus and Sandee (Garvin) Greene; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.
Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, LifeQuest Church, 1400 N. Scott St. Belton, Missouri, where the family will gather with friends starting at 1:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions to LifeQuest Church.