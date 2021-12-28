Lloyd E. Kirk
1936-2021
Lloyd Edward Kirk, 85, of Elmo, Missouri passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Abbey Woods in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Lloyd was born on August 5, 1936 in Callaway, Nebraska to John L. and Helen L. (Goforth) Kirk. He served in the United States Army. Lloyd was a member of the Elmo Christian Church and spent most of his life farming in the Elmo area.
He married Eunice M. Ellison on June 7, 1968 in Independence, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents and one brother, Donald Kirk.
Survivors include his brother, Albert “Gary” Kirk, Elmo, Missouri and sister, Katherine Caton, St. Joseph, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kirk has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside Service 2pm Wednesday, January 5th at the High Prairie Cemetery in Elmo, Missouri.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.