Lisa Marie Riddle
1963-2022
Lisa Marie Mattson Riddle, age 58, of Maryville, Missouri, went to her eternal home in Heaven to be freed of her earthly Life early Saturday morning, April 23, 2022.
Lisa was born on August 30, 1963, in St. Joseph, Missouri to loving parents, Charles and Velda (Weathermon) Mattson, of Conception Junction, Missouri.
She attended Jefferson High School in Conception Junction, and later graduated from Iowa Western Community College as an LPN, in the nursing class of 1995.
Lisa married Greg Auffert on August 2, 1983, together they shared 18 years of marriage and three beautiful children whom she loved and cherished, daughter Tabitha (Rick) Holtman, daughter Kristen (James) Aley, son Adam Auffert and Megan Auffert.
On November 24, 2017, she married her best friend and forever love, Timothy Riddle of Braddyville, Iowa, he survives of their home in Wilcox, Missouri. From their union, she gained five more children to call her own, Justin, Jared, Matthew, Amanda (AJ), and Ryan.
She was abundantly blessed with 23 grandchildren, Dolores, Hannah, Vincent, Jackson, Drake, Emma, Mya, Maddison, Jesse, Cayden, Brohdy, Karter, Theodore, Korbin, Kinley, Ava, Samantha, Ryker, Hayden, Cairo, Emery, Kora, and Garrett.
Lisa was a wife, mother, daughter and sister, and the greatest caretaker. She was best known as a second mom to many of her children’s friends and “Grandma Lisa” to many beyond her own grandbabies. She cherished watching her grandkids do anything they enjoyed, loved having sleepovers with them, taking them on shopping trips, and spoiling them with more love than they could ever seek. She enjoyed watching football, traveling, craft fairs, sitting on the deck with her husband blaring music of all kinds, and the ocean waves soothed her soul. She always put others first and loved being a nurse. She was a true blessing to the many lives she touched.
Her family was her whole world. While they grieve her irreplaceable loss, they find peace in knowing she is forever in the arms of Jesus, rocking her grandbabies, visiting with family, and awaiting the loved ones she leaves behind ready to wrap them up in a hug that only Grandma Lisa could give.
She leaves behind her beloved father, sister Lori (Randy) Stoll, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that she called family. They will forever be in her heart.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and infant grandsons, Jaxon and Brohdy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will be in the Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, IA.
Family Rosary will be at 5:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Columba, and the visitation will be from 6-8:00 PM Wednesday evening at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Lisa loved caring for the elderly and believed they should have the best care to live out their final days. Memorials can be made to a nursing home of your choice in Loving Memory of Lisa Riddle, LPN.