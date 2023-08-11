Linda Sue Parker
1950-2023
Linda Sue (Griffin) Parker passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Parkdale Care Center. She was 73 years old. Linda was born in San Bernadino, California and was a resident of Maryville, Missouri when she passed.
She drove a long-haul truck for Covenant Trucking most of her life. She was a member of the million-mile club – no accidents for one million miles driven. Linda loved cats and missed her best friend Harley very much. She will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind her best friend, Sue Myllykangas of Maryville, Missouri; daughter, Missy Nummy of Montgomery, Alabama and a brother, David Griffin of San Bernadino, California.
She will be cremated and her remains spread where she requested. Any donations can be made to the Humane Society in your area.