Linda Kay Sperry
1947-2022
Linda Kay Sperry, age 75, longtime Shawnee Realtor passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022 with her family at her side.
A memorial ceremony to celebrate Linda’s life was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25, in the sanctuary at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Fisher officiating. Linda will be laid to rest privately at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.
Linda was born on July 30, 1947 to Johnathan White and Susie (McGraw) White in Maryville, Missouri, the first of three daughters. Early life was spent in Maryville with Linda graduating from Maryville High School in 1965. Following graduation, Linda was able to convince her mother to let her attend OBU. As a senior, she met Michael “Mike” Sperry, who was also studying at OBU. They were married shortly after her graduation on June 21, 1969 in Maryville. Linda’s first job after college was eight years she spent working for DHS first, as a case worker, and then a case worker supervisor. Linda, Mike and their family lived in various central Oklahoma towns before returning to Shawnee in the late 1970’s. She worked at Gordon Cooper for a year and while there, started the displaced homemaker’s program. Family was yet calling for her help and she took some time to stay home with her children. Later, Linda returned to work, this time as a Real Estate Agent. Much success followed Linda’s competitive, but honest spirit through her real estate career, during which, she mentored younger agents about navigating personal finances with variable income. In business, Linda was quite wise in her ability to get the most value for her money. While earning various awards, she also sat on the Oklahoma Board of Realtors, serving a term as president. With a heart built for service, Linda served where she was able, including the OBU alumni board and numerous committees at her beloved Immanuel Baptist Church.
Family was Linda’s greatest treasure on earth. She loved cooking for them and was quite good at it. As well, she was a gifted seamstress and could sew whatever the family needed. Relatives weren’t the only “family” she cherished, but also her church family and her real estate family. All of whom she welcomed into her life as she was able. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
Survivors include her husband Mike of the home; daughters: Stephanie Shelton and husband Garrett of Enid, Oklahoma, Kellie Duran and husband Rob of Edmond, Oklahoma; sisters: Bonnie Sutton and husband Steve of Maryville, Missouri, Polly Twaddle and husband Bruce of Maryville, Missouri, grandchildren Nick Shelton, Madison Shelton, Kaitlyn Duran, and Will Duran; caretaker Alice Bowdish as well as many dear friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda’s memory may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Music Department, 1451 East 45th Street, Shawnee, Ok 74804, http://ibcshawnee.org/give.
Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral & Cremation Service.