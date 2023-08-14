Linda Gail Jones
1957-2023
Linda Gail Jones, 65, of Maryville, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home in Maryville, with family at her side.
Linda was born in Hemet, California on August 17, 1957, to Willie D. and Lavada (Bryan) Elliot. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her two sisters, Theresa Elliot, and Emma Toro.
She received her GED, and later became certified for Billing and Coding, through North Central College.
She had been a housekeeper at local nursing homes and had been employed at Energizer Battery in Maryville until its closing.
She married Gordon Brumley, Sr. on February 4, 1976, and then she married Clint Jones on August 10, 1996. They later divorced.
Linda enjoyed traveling, visiting museums and casinos, and going out to eat with her grandkids. She loved Bingo and was an avid TV watcher.
She is survived by four sons, Jarrid (Danielle) Brumley, Maryville, Greg (Madison) Brumley, Maryville, Gordon (Jessie) Brumley, Pickering, Missouri, and Austin Jones, Maryville; three brothers, Raymond Elliot, Arizona, Willie Elliot, California, and Wayne (Bridgett) Elliot, California, and her sister, Joy (Andrew) Marcus, California; 14 grandchildren, Dana, Jonathan, Madison, Aniyah, Kaulder, Daniel, Gregory, Cadence, Kayden, Ryllan, Addilyn, Mason, Tyson, and Taya; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.
Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with the final expenses.