Lillian Marie (Armagost) Carter
1926-2021
Lillian Marie (Armagost) Carter joined her beloved husband in heaven, reunited again, September 3, 2021.
A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, her warmth and nurturing spirit, that knew immeasurable love, is already sorely missed.
Lillian was born in Sac County, Iowa on May 24, 1926 to Golda and Clair Armagost. At the age 3 her parents moved to the Kansas City area. Lillian graduated from Merwin High School in Merwin, Missouri in 1943 and started work right away for a Kansas City firm handling defense contracts after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. While it was an honor to serve her country in this way, the hours were long and the job was physically demanding. Under the advisement from her doctor, she took a job in an office as office manager where she learned invaluable skills in bookkeeping and shorthand making her a successful typist.
On June 7, 1947, she married the love of her life, Lee Carter, of Atchison County, Missouri. Lillian would travel by train from KC to Dotham, Missouri to visit her Aunt and Uncle where she met Lee Carter.
In 1950, the Carters bought land in Skidmore, Missouri starting the Taylor/Carter Feed Company with Paul Taylor. Later, they purchased out the partnership (1964) and established the Carter Fertilizer Company moving the office and warehouse operations near their home so that Lillian could masterfully take charge of the book keeping while being close to home for her sons. When they sold the business in 1981, Lillian stayed on at the office for a year to assist with the transition and ensure success for the new owners. The Carters spent many winters enjoying Las Vegas and many trips to Gavins Point fishing. Lillian loved to play cards earning the nickname, ‘Diamond Lil’.
The couple were blessed with two sons, Roger and Rick Carter. Lillian was a doting mother taking an active role in the PTA, as a room mother and assistant Cub Scout leader. A woman of strong faith, she taught the Junior Boys Sunday School class at the Skidmore Christian Church for many years.
After losing her beloved husband, Lillian moved to Maryville to be closer to her family. She found great joy helping where she was needed and worked many hours alongside son Rick at Carter’s Pharmacy. She attended the First Christian Church in Maryville, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and found peace in the Widowed Persons group. She had a passion for service and volunteered for the St. Francis Auxiliary, organizing gift shop shifts. Recognizing the importance of the shop and the comfort the gifts would bring, Lillian often filled in for hours to ensure the doors would remain open to hospital visitors. An avid sports fan, she attended many games of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Northwest Bearcats.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, her parents, son Roger Carter, brothers Larry and Vernon, and sisters Evelyn Plencner and Helen Carter.
She is survived by her brother Alvin Armagost of Bigfork, Montana; son Rick (Tamra) Carter; daughter in-law Teresa Carter; grandsons Dallas (Katie), Christopher (Gabby) and Alex Carter; and one granddaughter Dakota Carter. She is also survived by step-granddaughter Christy and step-grandson Jerod. Her special 4-legged friend Abby brought her great comfort for many years. Dedicated to keeping close to the family she cherished, her legacy lives on in their hearts.
Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 6 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the St. Francis Foundation.