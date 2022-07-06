Lila D. Wray
1923-2022
Lila Darlene (Knutson) Wray, 98, of Parnell, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Lila was born on November 4, 1923 in Palo Alto County, Iowa to Carl and Emma (Anderson) Knutson. She attended high school in Palo Alto Iowa and graduated of Lake Center High School. Lila was a homemaker and farm wife. She was of the Methodist Faith and enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and reading.
She married Forrest D. Wray on December 24, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2013. She was also preceded by her parents and two brothers, Vernis Knutson and Donald Knutson, one sister, Viola Crabb.
Survivors include her children, Vernis (Elaine) Wray, Keith (Karen) Wray, Garvin (Jennifer) Wray, Sheila (Greg) Paxton and Pamela (Larry) Baumli; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Knutson and Maxine Wray; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Officiating, James Paxton and Adam Baumli. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to the Honor Flight or Team Mo-Kan for Organ Donation.
Due to COVID concerns, the family would prefer those attending the visitation and funeral service to please wear a mask. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.