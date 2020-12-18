Lettie Lou Schultz
1933-2020
Lettie Lou Schultz, 87, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Parkdale Manor.
Lettie was born on June 17, 1933 in Maryville, Missouri to Ben and Dora Joyner. She was graduate of the Ravenwood High School and a bookkeeper for Bagby Motors. She was also a member of the Countryside Christian Church.
She married Frank Scott on August 4, 1951 in Ravenwood, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1982. She later married Donald Schultz on June 10, 1984 in Maryville. he preceded her in death on October 2, 2010. She was also preceded by her parents and her brother, Harold Joyner and sister and brother-in-law, Dottie (Dayle) Shipps.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Kirk) Nicholson, Ravenwood, Missouri and Roger (Barb) Scott, Albuquerque, New Mexico; two step-daughters, Jane (Donnis) Allen and Cheryl (Steve) Townsend, all of Maryville; sister, Shirley (Jay) Schmidt, Maryville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Christopher Nicholson and Ben and Sarah Scott; five step-grandchildren, Ryan Schultz, Elizabeth Townsend, Rebecca Stone, Rachel Townsend and Emily Groumoutis.
Mrs. Schultz has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center.