Leta Ackelene Hoyt
1933 - 2020
Leta Ackelene Hoyt of St. Joseph, Missouri was born on January 23, 1933 at Martinsville, Missouri. She died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the age of 87.
Leta grew up in Harrison County, Missouri and went to the Hatfield School for most of her schooling. She graduated from the Bitburg High School in Bitburg, Germany while she was with her husband who was in the Air Force.
Leta married Kenneth Arthur Hoyt at Bentonville, Arkansas on September 16, 1950. They had 3 sons born to them. Dennis, the eldest, died as an infant on July 5, 1952. Randall Hoyt and Ronald Hoyt both reside in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kenneth passed away on June 1, 1986. Leta has been a member of the Community of Christ Church since 1958.
Leta’s parents were Orris N. and Jessie O. Smith McIntosh who preceded her in death. She has one sister Lois Hamersky who preceded her in death.
Leta married Galand Hoyt on October 8, 2004 at St. Joseph, Missouri giving her three step-children, Steven Desrochers, Courtney Hoyt and Candace Hoyt Johnson. She has eleven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 25th at the Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to a Veterans Organization of your choice
