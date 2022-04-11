LeRoy Wayne Carroll
1934-2022
LeRoy Wayne Carroll, 87, Stanberry, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
He was born on September 3, 1934, in rural Worth County to Ralph and Aloha Carroll. The youngest of four children, he grew up working hard on the farm but still found time to hunt and fish when he could. After graduating high school, LeRoy enlisted in the Army.
On November 6, 1955, he married Madonna Arnold. The couple moved to Kansas City where he worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and UPS.
In 1968 the family moved to the Stanberry area and LeRoy sold livestock feed for MoorMan’s. After retiring, he operated his own small engine repair shop called West Grand Repair.
Besides being the “lawnmower man,” LeRoy kept busy hunting, fishing, creating miniature haybales at fall festivals, playing poker, growing turnips and vacationing with Madonna. They especially enjoyed making a trip to his ancestral home of Ireland.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stanberry and the Raymond Sager American Legion Post 260.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Madonna; sister, Betty Ruckman and brother, Marlin Carroll.
Survivors include daughter, LeDonna (Chuck) McIntosh, Conception Jct.; son Bryan (Lynn) Carroll, Stanberry; sister, Vera Davis, Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Bren McIntosh Duvall (Pell), Clif McIntosh (Amanda), Lindsey Wood (Robert), Megan Wiederholt (Colby), and Mitch Carroll (Kiera); and seven great-grandchildren, Indigo Duvall, Georgia McIntosh, Adyson and Hensley Wood, Brayden Cully, Jansen Wiederholt, and Lucas Carroll.
LeRoy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 15 at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Inurnment with Military Rites will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com