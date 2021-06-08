Leota Marie Wheeler
1935-2021
Leota Marie Wheeler was born on August 7, 1935 near Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was one of two children of William Auldridge and Alma Leota (Slater) Morris.
Marie attended Pattonsburg High School and later Northwest Missouri State University. She received a two-year business certificate and worked as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional in several schools. She worked for 40 years at the Mound City Elementary School in various capacities.
Marie married Maurice C. Wheeler on June 19, 1955 in Pattonsburg. He survives of their Mound City home. Additional survivors include their children, Linda (Bob) Landzettel, Leavenworth, Kansas, Glenn (Karol) Wheeler, St. Joseph, Missouri, Greg Wheeler, Mound City, and Gary (Joy) Wheeler, Mound City; brother, Forrest (Jeanna) Morris, Stanberry, Missouri; six grandchildren, Wolfgang, Dietrich and Sturm Landzettel; Rebecca, James and Joseph Wheeler; seven great grandchildren, Liberty Hart, Vivian and Amelia Landzettel, Jacob and Christian Landzettel, Lorelei and Lucian Landzettel; and nieces and nephews.
Marie was baptized at age 14 into the Methodist Church and was a member of the Mound City United Methodist Church, previously serving as trustee. She was also a member of the Clio Club, and Extension Clubs in several communities. Marie loved cooking, creating new recipes, and was known for her sourdough bread. She enjoyed spending time with family, raising flowers, collecting wind chimes and tea pots, making baby quilts and latchhooks, and especially helping others.
Services: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:30 am, Mound City United Methodist Church. Family visitation: Friday evening beginning at 6:00 pm, also at the church. Memorials: Mound City United Methodist Church. Private family inurnment: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.