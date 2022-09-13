Leo Ray Brinson
1939-2022
Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on September 11, 2022, at the Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Leo was born December 4, 1939, in rural Barnard. His parents were Raymond Brinson and Grace (Blair) Brinson. He was preceded in death by both parents and one grandchild Matthew Gustafson.
He was a 1957 graduate of Graham, Missouri High School.
Leo served his country in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He later was a member of the Missouri National Guard.
On November 13, 1966, he was united in marriage to Wanda Schuman at the Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.
Leo was a lifelong farmer in the Nodaway County Area. He was a livestock and grain farmer. His hobbies were old cars as well as snowmobiling. He also enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii and Alaska.
He is survived by wife Wanda of the home, one son Douglas Ray Brinson of Barnard; one daughter Marcia (Darren) King of Stafford, Virginia; two grandsons, Andrew and Michael Gustafson; one brother Leon (Mary) Brinson of Savannah, Missouri.
Services will be held at the Bethany Christian Church rural Barnard, Missouri, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Military Honors will be conducted at the Bethany Church Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Leo’s name to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO.