Leland Lane Aley
1944-2020
Leland Lane Aley passed peacefully at home on December 15, 2020, due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma and heart disease. Lee met this final challenge with stubborn courage, and unwavering intent to regain his health and resume the life he and his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Ann (Scarborough) Aley had built for themselves.
Lee, better known as “Peach” to his family and childhood friends, was born to Guy Aley and Daisy (Smith) Aley on July 24, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri. He spent his early years on the family property, Daisy Dell Acres.
In June of 1965, during the Vietnam War, Lee was drafted into the United States Army. He served most of his time in Korea, ending his two years of military service at Fort Knox in Louisville, Kentucky.
It was here that Lee met and pursued Carolyn Scarborough, the oldest of Clarence and Mary Scarborough’s 10 children. Lee and Carol were married at the Hope Lutheran Church in Maryville, Missouri on June 22, 1968, and made their first home in Maryville, where both of their boys Joey, and Jeffery were born.
Lee was employed for years by Maryville Typewriter Exchange (MTE), until he completed his bachelor’s degree in business and agriculture at Northwest Missouri State College. He then started his career as a loan officer with the FHA in Iowa.
When a transfer to Alaska was offered, he followed his sense of adventure, and he and Carol packed their two boys and their belongings into their Chevy Open Road camper van and hit the road, rolling into Soldotna, Alaska in October of 1980.
The family embraced the Alaskan lifestyle and enjoyed camping, fishing, and exploring. The Aleys were active members of The Star of The North Lutheran Church in Kenai, Alaska, where Lee served as a trustee.
Over the years, Lee filled his “free time” with many hobbies, projects, and business ventures, including facilitating Carol’s daycare business, building and operating tourist lodgings, long-term residential rentals, and running a snow-plowing company. He retired from his FHA career in 1994.
When Lee built a solarium onto their home, he soon found a new outlet in the form of growing and cultivating flowers and creating stunning hanging baskets. This hobby expanded into Lee and Carol’s “retirement” career at Poppy Lane Flowers, which flourished, and has continued to bless the community with fabulous flowers, and instant curb appeal for over 25 years.
Lee and Carol bravely navigated the 2020 season with extra care and grace in spite of the ongoing pandemic, and his waning health. The legacy of Poppy Lane Flowers is one treasured by his children and grandchildren alike.
Lee was always friendly, and although he had a lot to say, he also knew how to patiently lend a listening ear. He recognized the character qualities and strengths of his children and grandchildren, and invested accordingly in them, providing them with creative outlets and assisting tirelessly in their projects. He was quick to drop everything, never counting the hours he spent assisting with projects, and repairs of all kinds.
Carol was the love of his life, his travel companion, and business partner, faithfully supporting him in all his ventures and helping him navigate the uncharted path of illness and failing health. Observing her single-minded care for his well-being and their devotion to one another during this time has been an inspiration to their family.
His quiet faith was evident in the way he lived and the choices he made, and he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and ability to take whatever came his way and make it better!
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Daisy Aley, and his brother, Robert Aley.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Aley, of Soldotna, Alaska; brother Laurel Aley, of Maryville, Missouri; his sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Emily Aley of Portland, Oregon; Jeffery and Jenny Smithwick-Aley, of Soldotna, Alaska; and grandchildren, Colby, Sophia, Judah, Anna, David, Israel, and Jireh Aley.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Soldotna, Alaska; details will be announced in the spring of 2021. Lee’s remains will be interred at the Community Memorial Park on Redoubt Avenue.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made, in memory of Leland Aley, to the Heal Our Patriots ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828-262-1980, or Samaritanspurse.org