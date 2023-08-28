Lawrence E. Welch
1944-2023
Lawrence E. Welch, 79, of Fairfield, California peacefully passed away on August 4, 2023, surrounded his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1944, to Frank Welch and Christina Waldeier in Missouri. A devoted Catholic, Lawrence Welch led a life deeply rooted in faith, love, and compassion. He was a faithful member of Holy Spirit Church where he actively participated in church activities, ministries, and events. He found solace and strength in his relationship with God and lived out the teachings of Christ in his daily life.
Lawrence’s dedication to his family was unwavering. He co-parented with Norma Welch, in which they shared three boys together, Victor Welch, Wilfred Welch and Todd Welch. He also treasured his role as a grandparent to Maryjane Welch, Abigail Welch, Bailey Welch and Gabriel Welch. He created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and love, leaving behind countless cherished memories.
In addition to his devotion to family and faith, Lawrence Welch was known for his passion for John Deere tractors and loved cars, he was also so excited when Todd would bring home cars especially old cars. Seems like he always had a story about the older cars being brought home. He also loved to be out in his garden and the endless battle with them gofers in the yard. Larry was big on education; he earned his bachelor’s degree. Larry served in the U.S Navy then went on to Mare Island where he then retired from Mare Island. He also made sure his grandchildren had a good education. His generosity, kindness, and willingness to help others will be remembered by all who knew him. Larry was a part of many groups: VFW, Solano Tax Watcher group, Solano Taxpayers voice, Solano Deplorables Breakfast Club and Rockville Homeowners Associations.
A funeral Mass in celebration of Lawrence Welch life will be held on September 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 S. Main St., Parnell, Missouri. The burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery, 20200 Pebble Rd., Parnell 64475.
We will also be holding a Celebration of Life at 2266 Rockville Rd., Fairfield, CA on September 7, 2023, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Lawrence Welch is survived by Norma Welch; Wilfred Welch; Todd and Jamie Welch; adoring grandchildren Maryjane Welch, Abigail Welch, Bailey Welch and Gabriel Welch; and many other relatives and friends who were touched by his life.
“May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”