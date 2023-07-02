Lavelle Rickabaugh, 105, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Lavelle was born on April 22, 1918 in Worth County, Missouri to Albert F. and Nina F. (Henson) Rickabaugh. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and worked for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Maryville and the American Legion Post 464. He and his wife were involved with delivering meals on wheels.
Lavelle married Dorothy J. Fakes on May 19, 1939 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2007. He was also preceded by his parents, son, Lynn Rickabaugh, grandson, Todd Rickabaugh, great-grandson, Josh Moore, brother, Rex Rickabaugh, sister, Retha Pride and a nephew, Richard Pride.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Betty) Rickabaugh, Desoto, Kansas, Charles Edward (Patricia) Rickabaugh, Brick, New Jersey, Phillip (Carla) Rickabaugh, Maryville, Missouri and Janice (Mike) Hainline, Maryville, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Nancy Rickabaugh, Maryville, Missouri; sister, Wilma Jean Godsey, Arlington Heights, Illinois; twenty grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services 10am Thursday, July 6th at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, July 5th at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the Nodaway County Senior Center.