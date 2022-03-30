Laurel Lea “Lolly” Conley
1946-2022
Laurel Lea “Lolly” Conley, 75, of Maryville, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Lolly was born on May 1, 1946, in Orient, Iowa, her parents were Kenneth and Grace (Brown) Shinkle.
She graduated from Orient High School, and then took business classes at the Vo-Tech School in Maryville.
Lolly married Steve Conley on February 14, 1993, at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland, Missouri.
Lolly was a legal secretary for 28 years for Zahnd, Ross and Dietrich, and later Zahnd, Ross and Thomson law firm in Maryville.
She attended The Bridge, in Maryville. She liked going out to eat, and enjoyed ice cream. She did crossword puzzles, enjoyed playing games and cards, especially Cribbage. She and Steve played golf and coed softball and volleyball. But spending time with her family was her best enjoyment.
Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her son, Michael “Willie” Williamson, in 2017; and her brother, Tom Shinkle.
Her survivors include her husband, Stephen Conley, of the home; her son, Matt (Melissa) Williamson, Maryville; her step children: Courtney (Tim) Blackford, Hopkins, Missouri, and Chad (Heather) Conley, Maryville; her brother, John (Dixie) Shinkle, Orient, Iowa, and sister, Donna (Jim) Phillips, Anita, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Andrew Blackford, Aydan Blackford, Alex Conley, Matthew Williamson, Austin Conley, Autumn Conley, Ashleigh Lint, and Grace and Jillian Cook; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Bridge, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Bridge.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the youth organization at The Bridge, 1122 S Main, Maryville, MO 64468