Larry Wayne McKinney, 72, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life at home on May 21, 2022, with family at his side.
Born on June 7, 1949, in Maryville, MO, his parents Wilbur D. and Esther M. (Archer) McKinney. He lived most all his life in the area.
His parents preceded him in death, also his brother, Ralph D. McKinney, and his sister, Erma Damewood.
In 1968 he married Barbara (Carr) Cochran and they had 2 children. They later divorced. He married Rhonda (Zook) McKinney in 1977.
Larry had worked at the Powell Ranch, for Dr. Hooker, DVM, the Maitland Lumber Yard, then at Energizer Battery for 35 years, later for a Condo Association in St. Joseph, MO for 5 yrs, and recently for Maryville Properties for 7 yrs.
Larry loved working and riding horses, he broke, rode and traded horses for many years. You might have seen him in a horse and buggy on weekends giving the Maitland kiddos a ride. He was a member of saddle clubs for years. He went to every horse sale there was even if it meant getting 1 or 2 hours sleep before going to work.
More than anything Larry loved his children, grandkids and great grandkids. He hasn’t met Everlee yet, but knows they have loving parents that will raise them right.
He has enjoyed watching them grow up and see their different personalities form. Being around any of them as he would say “Well that made my day”.
He raised Cattle when he lived on the farm, later in 1998 he decided it was time to move to town. After his cancer diagnosis, he and Rhonda moved into the Homestead and absolutely loved it. They spent some time in Arizona in the winters with Larry’s Nephew Donnie and Joanne McKinney in Buckeye AZ. They purchased a place in Casa Grande AZ. and after selling it Alabama, Mississippi and Florida became their winter vacation spots.
Fishing became a steady sport for him. He spent several hours at rivers, lakes, and ponds, anywhere that had fish to catch!
Larry went to Calvary Chapel Maryville since 2002. But lately has been watching it online with his daughter Paula on Wednesday evening and on Sunday morning. He loved going there! If he was in South Missouri he would leave at 6am to make it to the 11 am service. His hope is for everyone to get saved so he’ll see them again in Heaven. Ask the LORD and Savior Jesus Christ into your life, to forgive your sins, and put peace in your heart! Your life will be changed!
His survivors include his wife Rhonda of the home, children, Rodney W (Lori) McKinney, Maryville, Paula A Stidham, Maryville, and Douglas J. (Cyra) McKinney, LaRussell, MO, his brother, Marvin L. (Carol) McKinney, Maryville, his grandchildren, Chelsie Buckner, California. Dakotah (Samantha) Parshall, Paola, KS, Tanner (Aubrey) McKinney, Maryville, Max (Megan) Stidham, Maryville, Mackinzee Stidham, Pickering, MO, Montana (Ellie) McKinney, Avilla, MO, Forest McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Brook (Blane) Schnake, Stotts City, MO, Autumn McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Summer (Dalton) McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Hunter McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Gunnerson McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Sierra McKinney, LaRussell, MO, SkyLee McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Fisher McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Cheyenne McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Rocky McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Cherokee McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Timber McKinney, LaRussell, MO, Denim McKinney, LaRussell, MO, great grandchildren, Lillian, Clara, and Jack Buckner, Moorpark, CA, Maverick McPherson and Everlee Parshall, Paola, KS, Blakely Schnake, Stotts City, MO, Mason, Kyra Schultz and Avery Stidham, Maryville, MO, and many nieces and nephews, extended family includes many special friends, Bryan, Sunshine, Ellie, and Barrett Williams, Maryville, Pastor JD and Jenny Dirks and their family, Maryville, and the entire Boggs family from South Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 5:00 PM, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, Maryville, MO. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at Calvary Chapel.
Larry's body will be cremated after the services. His cremains will be buried later in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Chapel building fund.
Thank You to all the friends who sent cards, brought food, flowers or just took time out of their day to stop by and check on him. Our family appreciates you all more than you know.