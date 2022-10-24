Larry Cady
1940-2022
Larry Cady, 82, of Maryville, Missouri passed away from complications of dementia on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Parkdale Manor, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born on September 8, 1940 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania to Lee and Thelma (Daley) Cady. Larry led a life of action, and often found himself meeting key figures in history at different points in their lives. After graduating high school in 1958 he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed primarily at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. While there, he served in the Honor Guard during President Kennedy’s visit to Patrick Air Force Base, and he shared a flight back to Florida from Pennsylvania with none other than Captain Alan Shepherd, the first American in space in 1961, who changed his itinerary so Larry could be dropped off on the front doorstep of his barracks. He witnessed many historic launches from Cape Canaveral during his years in Florida. He was also a Navy Seabee. After discharge from the Air Force in 1966 Larry moved to Maryville, Missouri where he was hired at Turner Construction as a driver. He stayed with Turner until he left in the 1980s to work for Northwest Missouri State University as a truck and bus driver. During those years he had a front-row seat for Northwest’s athletic and non- athletic achievements, and took the responsibility of safely navigating Mel Tjeerdsma’s inaugural national football championship winning team as seriously as he did the music department’s annual outdoor camping trips.
After retiring from Northwest in 2002, he drove for Heartland Trailways and happened (once again) to find himself in the middle of some pretty special historical moments. In 2002 Larry attended the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City as the driver for the German Bitburger Beer Company drinking contest winner, who won a ticket to the Olympics for downing what must have been a truly noteworthy amount of beer. Larry attended all the events except for curling, when he decided to take a nap. The 2002 Winter Games was by far the best home Winter Games for the USA, bringing home 34 medals; the most a host country has ever won at a single Winter Olympics. Unfortunately the USA lost the gold to Norway in curling. A coincidence?
You be the judge…
Larry was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church, Hopkins American Legion Post #320, Maryville Elks Lodge #760. He umpired at all age and talent levels for 30 years, and loved farming and hunting. He served on many boards through the years including president of the bowling alley, president of the Nodaway County Senior Center, Northwest Missouri Regional Credit Union and the Maryville Zoning Committee.
On October 25, 1985 Larry married Vicki L. Parker, of Maryville, who lovingly cared for Larry during their 37 years of marriage. Larry and Vicki together raised Joe Cady (previous wife, Ashley) and Jennifer (Jason) McDowell and delighted in their shared grandchildren Chris, Logan, Bentley, Lily, and Heidi. Larry was blessed with three children from his previous marriage to Sharon Hay, and loved being a father to Steve (Tina) Cady, Mark Cady, and Lari Rene (Rick) Jones.
Larry was a grandfather many times over and, in addition to Joe and Jennifer’s children, is survived by his grandchildren Zach, Stuart, Benjamin, Bethany, Courtney, Gwendolyn, Justin, Jonathan, and Ricky. Along his remarkable path in life, Larry was blessed with his children Debbi, Kelly, Lauri, and Katie, with whom he established caring relationships. Larry is also survived by his two sisters Mary Lou (Gordon) Erway and Carole (Mike) Majot.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Wells, and by his grandson Brent Cady.
Larry was deeply loved, and he will be missed.
Mr. Cady has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Larry will be buried in Miriam Cemetery, in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of Laura Street Baptist Church.