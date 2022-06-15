Lane K. Zimmerman
1949-2022
Lane K. Zimmerman, 73, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Lane was born on February 1, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri to Lawrence and Ruby (Pruitt) Zimmerman. He was a 1967 graduate of Maryville R-II and attended Northwest Missouri State University. His employer’s name changed over the years (Rainbo Bread Company, Colonial, Earthgrains and Sara Lee). He was a fiercely loyal employee, and proud of spending his entire 37-year career as a route salesman for the same company.
He enjoyed being outdoors, camping at Mozingo, fishing, boating and bowling. He was musically gifted, loved playing the piano and serving as the church organist for many years. He was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Jaycees.
Lane is survived by his partner, Steve Wolfenbarger of the home and his children, Mandy, (Ben) Fox, Lillian and Anna Wolfenbarger; Lane’s former wife, Margie Zimmerman and their children, Mike (Taunia) Zimmerman and their children, Tayler, Drake, Kendyl, Reid, and Barrett; Lane’s deceased daughter, Melissa Gray, her children, Zach and Kameron Gray; Mark (Dana) Zimmerman and their children, Alex and Raegan; Steve’s grandchildren, Seth, Anissa, Jaylen, Dakota, Ziva and Hazel; sister, Pam (Rick) Jameson; sister-in-law, Lucille (Dick) Hunt; brother-in-law, Chuck (Bev) Bjork.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Zimmerman, two sisters, Carol Bjork and Carmen Sobbing.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association.