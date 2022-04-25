Kirby Goslee
1947-2022
Kirby Goslee, 74, of Skidmore, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kirby was born on December 26, 1947 in Maryville, Missouri to Carrol Quentin “Q” and Margaret Ailene (Hammond) Goslee. He grew up on the family farm in Skidmore and decided to help his dad “Q” Goslee with the farm all of his adult life. He attended grade school in Skidmore and graduated from Maryville High School in 1965. He was a football and basketball standout, setting several high school records. He was recruited and accepted a full scholarship to play basketball for the University of Missouri. After college he joined the Army National Guard’s 129th Field Artillery in Maryville. He worked for Union Carbide Battery Manufacturing, where he was quickly promoted several times and was 9th in seniority.
He loved hunting and fishing and just being outside. He had a passion for birds and trees. He was an avid bird watcher and loved taking pictures and documenting sightings and could name and identify about any tree you could think of.
After retiring from farming, he was a bit of a movie star, he even has his own IMDB page. He has been featured on A&E “City Confidential” a documentary about the crimes in Skidmore and on Sundance Networks, “No One Saw A Thing” which is a six part mini-series in which he is featured and narrates in just about every episode.
Kirby was a huge sports fan. He loved watching the Kanas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and followed all of the University of Missouri sports. He also had a love for baking pies and experimenting with different fillings and recipes in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kriss Goslee and Kirk Goslee, two nephews, Brent Goslee and Skylar Goslee.
He is survived by longtime partner, Sherril Gilbert-Stewart, Skidmore, Missouri; son, Michael Goslee, Kansas City, Missouri; step-daughter, Sarah Frazier, Blue Springs, Missouri; two brothers, Kermit (Rhonda) Goslee, Maryville, Missouri and Ken (Bobbi) Goslee, Kissee Mills, Missouri; two nephews, Tod Goslee, Omaha, Nebraska and Kirk Goslee of Colorado; two nieces, Shandi Goslee of Colorado and Danielle Durand, Sunrise Beach, Missouri and numerous grandchildren; his lifelong best friend, Nick Wawrzyniak of Skidmore, Missouri and lifelong friend and basketball teammate Harold Hull.
Kirby’s family invites friends to gather at 2:00pm on Sunday, May 1st at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore to tell their Kirby stories and reflect on a life well lived. Mr. Goslee has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.