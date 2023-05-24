Kimberlie Ann Allen
1953-2023
Kimberlie Ann (Kim) Allen, 69, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kim was born on October 16, 1953, to Harvey and Donna Leigh Williams in Fairfax, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Terry Allen on October 28, 1972.
Kim is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, TJ (Erin) Allen of Maryville, and Logan (Ashley) Allen of Burlington Junction, Missouri; sisters, Jacque Bell and Mindy Burdick; brother, Bill (Pam) Williams; sister-in-law Donita (Stan) Sunderland; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Allen has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life visitation at the Bram Funeral Home on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kim’s name to the Weathermon Cemetery, 37711 Mercury Road, Guilford, MO 64457.