Kevin William Johnston
1958-2023
Kevin William Johnston, 65, Skidmore, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born February 1, 1958 to William Andrew Johnston and Velma Jean (Harris) Johnston. Kevin was a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Wayne Johnston and his parents.
Survivors include his children, Jeremy Johnston and Tiffany Johnston of Parsons, Kansas; grandchildren, Caype William Johnston, Tori Good and Kallie Schulze; sisters, Linda (Dave) Brannan of Splendora, Texas and Cathy (Randy) Kaufman of North Port, Florida.
Kevin has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.