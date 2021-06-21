Kenny McMillen
1929-2021
Kenny McMillen, 92, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with family by his side.
Kenny was born on February 11, 1929 in Maryville to Weber and Blanche (Pierpoint) McMillen. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Maryville, Optimist Club of Maryville and had served in the National Guard.
Kenny had worked for Weber Cleaners and was owner of McMillen Oil Company. He also worked at several Maryville car dealerships throughout his career. Kenny had a great love for horses.
He married Shirley L. Bailey on November 5, 1950 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2020. He was also preceded by his parents and his sister, Marci McMillen.
The greatest joy in Kenny’s life was being a Dad and a Grandpa!
He is survived by their children, Sherry, Kenna (Denny), Kevin (Michelle); four grandchildren, Casey (Cara) Parman, Jessie (Nathan) Prettyman, Kenzie McMillen and Betsy (Joel) Nespory; seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton, Piper and Porter Prettyman, Elsie, Jayce Nespory and Jack Parman.
Private Family Services will be held under the direction of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.