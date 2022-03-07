Kenneth Wayne Strauch
1940-2022
Kenneth Wayne Strauch, 81, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kenneth was born on December 23, 1940, in Maryville, Missouri. His parents were Leland and Edith (Smith) Strauch. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Roger Strauch and a sister Sharla Sill.
Kenneth graduated from Skidmore High School in 1959. He was employed by Shipps Grain Elevator for several years before going to work for Woodruff Arnold in Maryville, Missouri until his retirement.
His interests included woodworking and fishing. He had a lifelong enjoyment of all things western, including music and movies. He took pride in working in his yard. Kenneth liked watching the birds.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Ann; a daughter Kelly (Brett) Coffelt of Kansas City, Missouri; a son Casey (Angie) Strauch of Salem, Nebraska; five grandchildren Courtney (Nathaniel) Hanway, Clint (Darcy) Coffelt, Garrett Coffelt, Cody (Clint) Windmeyer, and Colton (Jessica) Strauch; six great grandchildren Audrie and Beau Hanway, Bennett Coffelt, Cord and Steele Windmeyer, and Bree Strauch. His brothers Richard (Susie) Strauch, Barnard, Missouri, and Donnie (Carol) Strauch, Skidmore, Missouri and one sister Wanda Sue Carter, St. Joseph, Missouri as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, giving rides to the great-grandkids on his scooter, supervising projects, and getting out to sight-see around the community.
Kenneth has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers: the family asks donations to be made to Skidmore Community Betterment P.O. Box 15, Skidmore, MO 64487.
A visitation will be held March 8, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at The Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO.
Memorial graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.