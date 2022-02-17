KENNETH WAYNE MINTER
1929-2022
Kenneth Wayne Minter was born January 10, 1929. He was the oldest of four children raised on a farm south of Abilene, Kansas. He died on February 11, 2022, at the age of 93.
Kenneth’s education started in a one-room country schoolhouse, and he graduated from Abilene High School in 1947. He started his higher education at Kansas Wesleyan and then transferred to Emporia State Teachers’ College earning a BS in Education with a Biological Science major in 1952 and an MS in Biology in 1953. Kenneth continued his education, completing a PhD in zoology/ecology from Oklahoma State University in 1963.
Kenneth began his naval career by enlisting in the Navy Medical Corp in 1953. After completing boot camp in San Diego, military training in Bainbridge, Maryland, and Officers Candidate School in New Port, Rhode Island, he was stationed at Key West, Florida as a communications officer. Kenneth transferred to the Naval Reserve in 1957, stationed in Emporia, Kansas. Kenneth retired from the Naval Reserve as commander in 1981.
Kenneth married his college sweetheart, Esther Winslow, in 1953, followed by a bird-watching honeymoon in western Kansas. They had three children, Dennis, Kenda, and Neil, and shared 68 years, living much of it on a wooded farm, raising cows, goats, chickens, ducks, and bees and growing big gardens filled with fruits and vegetables.
Kenneth began his career in education teaching biology and general science in Emporia High School for four years. He continued as a biology professor at Northwest Missouri State University for 40 years. During his tenure, he served as the biology department chairman, sponsored the Tri-beta honor society, and led many research projects, including Missouri River fish studies.
Kenneth had a wide variety of interests that he pursued throughout his years, many involved being a steward of the land and people. Many of his days were spent with a chainsaw in his hands or on the tractor running the brush hog caring for land. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church where he served as a Methodist Youth Fellowship sponsor, Sunday school teacher, sat on many boards and committees, and was a delegate to the annual church conference for many years. He was an active member and leader in Optimist International. Kenneth also helped with the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Kenneth was a lifelong bird watcher and spent many hours studying, identifying, counting, and documenting birds. Kenneth enjoyed traveling around the world and always savored new opportunities to birdwatch, study ecosystems, and eat new foods. Kenneth was an avid reader, especially enjoying science journals and life science literature.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents George and Thelma Minter, his infant son Dennis Lynn Minter, and his siblings Howard Minter and Kathryn Cover. Survivors include his wife Esther, children Kenda Minter (Linda Karell) and Neil Minter (Beth), grandchildren Emily Minter (Trent Becker) and Andrew Minter, and brother Duane Minter.
Kenneth’s Celebration of Life will be held March 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS.
Memorials may be given to Center of Grace (520 S. Harrison, Olathe, KS, 66061, https://centerofgrace.center) or Northwest Foundation (directed to the biology department, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468).
