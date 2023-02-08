Kenneth J. Boswell of Lowell, Michigan, age 73, passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born to Arza W. and LaVera F. (Wildish) Boswell on August 31,1949 in Maryville, Missouri. Kenneth was born the oldest of five children. He was a 1967 graduate of Ravenwood High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Bible degree from Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, Missouri.
Kenneth had ministries in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Wyoming and Colorado during his 40 years of service in the church. Kenneth loved traveling and discussions about the Bible. He had a great love of motorcycles and took many trips around the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Cindy (Warner) Boswell and their children, Nichole (Benjamin) Sarver and Joseph (Serina) Boswell, four siblings: Kathy Burns, Curt Boswell, Wayne Boswell all of Ravenwood and Deanna Scroggie of Pickering. His grandchildren: Isaac Sarver, Ella (Braiden) Maley, Reuben Sarver, Angela Sarver, Samuel Sarver, Mary Sarver, Henry Sarver, Noah Boswell, Austun Householder, and Skyler Mayse. His great-grandchildren: Adam Mayse, Alyce Mayse, Breanna Householder, and Hazel Maley.
Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are welcome to make a memorial contribution to Central Christian College of the Bible by going online to https://cccb.edu/giving/memorial-gifts/ or sending to 911 to E Urbandale Dr, Moberly, Missouri 65270.
There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ravenwood Christian Church, 207 E Elm St., Ravenwood, Missouri. There will be a time of visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to the service. Tony Sullivan will be presiding.