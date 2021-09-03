Katie (Stafford) Bellin
1951-2021
Katie (Stafford) Bellin, Our Beloved sister passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Katie was born in 1951 in Maryville, Missouri to William Stafford and Ruth (Potter) Stafford. Katie is preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Richard Shields.
She is survived by her two sisters, Karen Hall and Carol Stafford, one brother, William Stafford and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.