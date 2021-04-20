Katherine Irene Rowlett
1952-2021
Katherine Irene (Sportsman) Rowlett, 68, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Carriage Square in St. Joseph, with family at her side.
Katherine was born on October 6, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Clifford Raymond and Edith Irene (Murphy) Sportsman. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brother, Jerry Sportsman, and two infant brothers.
She grew up in Maitland, Missouri, and graduated from Nodaway-Holt R-7 High School, Graham, Missouri. She had lived all her life in northwest Missouri, and the past two years in St. Joseph. She was of the Christian faith.
She was a day care provider. She had operated her own daycare service in Maryville for many years.
Katherine loved to sing and listen to live music. She had performed in bands in the area for many years. She was passionate about taking care of people, and cooking. She also liked to camp.
She is survived by her two daughters: Shelly (Curtis Spurgeon) Cady, Canton, Missouri, and Traci (Brian) Turner, Elwood, Kansas; her brother: John (Debbie) Sportsman, Maitland, Missouri; and her sister Debra Sportsman, also of Maitland; six grandchildren: Shelbi, Peyton, Eireland, Alex, Tyler, and Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
Katherine’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to help with final expenses can be directed to: http://gofund.me/bf362523