June M. Sowards
1930-2021
June Marlee (Garnett) Sowards, 91 of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Missouri.
June was born on June 6, 1930 in Macon County, Missouri to Roy V. and Pauline M. (Collins) Garnett. She attended school in Shelbyville, Missouri. She was a homemaker and has worked as a cook for Barnard School, Community Services and St. Francis Hospital as a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, four sisters, son Terry Garnett, daughter, Janice K. “Jan” Sowards, son-in-law, David Ramseier.
Survivors include her children, Lewis H. (Patty) Sowards, Jr., Maryville, Missouri, Keith E. (Sheila) Sowards, Barnard, Missouri and Betty S. Ramseier, St. Joseph, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Garnett, Maryville, Missouri; sister, Mary Hughes, Sublette, Kansas; sister-in-law, Lillian Garnett, Chatham, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Nick Sowards, Chris Sowards, Carrie Diallo, Shane Garnett, Stacey Leapley, Derrick Garnett and Jasper Bradley; 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13 at Masonic Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.