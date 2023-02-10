Julia May Gay
1937-2023
Julia May was born on November 12, 1937 at an Army hospital in Denver, Colorado to Arthur Hauzer and Dorothy (Bieghler) Hauzer. She grew up with brother Gilbert and Sisters Kay (Wilson) Harris and Nola (Wilson) Snyder. She went home on February 8, 2023.
She married Darwin Gay on August 5, 1955 in Lane County, Oregon. To this union were born four children Londa, Dorena, Alelia (Jo), and Darwin (Hoot). In 1973, Darwin and Julia loaded an old school bus and moved to Missouri. She was baptized on June 21, 2009 at Assembly of God Church in Grant City, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband, daughter Dorena, son Darwin, brother-in-law Glen Harris, son-in-law Clinton Verbick, and granddaughter Tonya Fletchall.
Her surviving family include daughters Londa Verbick and Alelia Gay; grandchildren Miranda (Barry) Lyle, Samantha (Steven) Brown, Desirea O’Neal, Vincent Fletchall, Darren Verbick, Priscilla (Jonathan) Jacoba, & Derek Verbick. 18 great-grandchildren Alysa & Elizabeth Lyle; Saylor, Saryn & Stetsyn Brown; Trevor, Kalli, & Samuel O’Neal; Bryant McCord, Ira, Iyana, & Iyston Fletchall; Klayton & Kymree Verbick; JT, William, Michael, & Alelia Jacoba. Her beloved pet Maizy survives of the home.
Services are pending at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri.