Julia “Judy” Gamel
1942-2022
Funeral Services for Julia “Judy” Gamel, 80, will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Cummings Family Funeral Home. Visitation, at the funeral home, will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Hopkins Cemetery. Memorials may be directed towards the family to be established in Julia’s honor. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Julia “Judy” Ann (Kellogg) Gamel was born October 15, 1942 to Valdo Henry Kellogg and Dorothy Irene (Coleman) Kellogg in Maryville, Missouri. She passed away December 10, 2022 at Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa.
Judy grew up on a farm south of Hopkins, Missouri. She attended Hopkins School until 1959 when it was reorganized and became North Nodaway. Judy was a member of the Class of 1960, which was the first class to graduate from North Nodaway.
After graduating high school Judy attended cosmetology school in St. Joseph, Missouri. She returned to Hopkins and opened her own shop. On December 10, 1961 Judy was united in marriage to James (Jim) Leroy Gamel. They had been sweethearts since the 5th grade. The couple made their home in Hopkins, Missouri and were blessed with two children, Tammy Lynn and Coy James.
After Judy closed her beauty shop she worked for Betty June Dixon and Kate Traster. Judy also did daycare and was a waitress. Judy then went to work for Union Carbide, which was later known as Energizer, in Maryville for 25 years. Judy made many lifelong friends there.
After retiring Judy helped with her four grandchildren by babysitting, after school chauffeuring and attending many school activities. Judy enjoyed cooking, reading, shopping and playing solitaire. One of her favorite things was playing UNO with her grandkids. No one knows who did more cheating between them. Her or the grandkids! Family was very important to Judy including her beloved dogs Riley and Lulu. Being an only child, Judy was very close to her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding Judy in death were her parents, Valdo and Dorothy Kellogg; her in-laws, Dannie and Gladys Gamel and her son, Coy Gamel.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Jim Gamel; daughter, Tammy Gamel; grandchildren, Mark Wehrkamp, Stacey (Bobby) Hess, Seth Wehrkamp and Matt Wehrkamp; along with many relatives and friends.
Judy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.