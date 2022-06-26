Judy Ann Ross
1942-2022
Judy Ann Ross, of Barnard, MO, was greeted at the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by her father, Edwin Wellington Hiner Sr., her mother, Esther Ann Redlinger, her oldest brother, Douglas Hiner, and her beloved son, Todd Bintliff.
Judy was born on December 5, 1942, to Esther Ann Redlinger and Edwin Wellington Hiner Sr. in Valentine, NE. She is survived by her husband, Richard Ross, her daughter; Macia (Pete) Kemper of Barnard, MO, her daughter-in-law; Judy (Todd) Bintliff of Kansas City, MO, her step-sons; Scott (Pili) Ross of Belen, NM and Mike (Laurie) Ross of Sidney, IA, and her eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Although she experienced and enjoyed many different occupations and hobbies, she most recently spent her time as a special education teacher at South Nodaway in Barnard, MO. While Judy enjoyed teaching, the thing she looked forward to most was spending time with her family. Judy traveled to different events, games, and special occasions for her many grandchildren with her husband, Richard Ross. When not traveling or spending time with family, you could find her painting different portraits and tending to her many different plants around her home.
Judy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Her memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to South Nodaway R-IV School District: 209 Morehouse St, Barnard, MO 64423.