Judith Tibbetts
1949-2022
Judith Diane (Seipel) Tibbetts 72, of Burlington Jct., Missouri passed away March 27, 2022.
Judy was born on November 3, 1949 in Maryville to Paul Edwin and Virginia Marie (Muller) Seipel.
After graduating from Maryville High School in 1967, she worked at Seipel’s Hatchery and United Telephone Company in Maryville. She moved to Newport, Washington in 1972 and returned to the Maryville area almost 10 years later where she worked at Maryville Living Center as a housekeeper for 26 ½ years.
On December 27, 1970 she married Gary Wayne Tibbetts, who survives of the home.
Judy will always be remembered as a great wife and mother. Judy became a baptized Jehovah’s Witness in 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Pitts, Maryville and Megan (Joe) Partridge, Maryville; five grandchildren, Samantha Blackford, Maryville; Miranda Weingrad, Gulfport, Mississippi; Jenna (Thomas) Gilliland, Maryville and Josie and Jaron Partridge, Maryville; six great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aydinn and Vylette Weingrad, Javery Partridge, Jypsee Gilliland, Myles Blackford; her father, Paul Seipel, Maryville; two sisters, Betty (Andy) Wilmes, Collinsville, Oklahoma and Kathy Wallace, Maryville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Seipel, brother, Robert Seipel, Sister, Billie Jo Seipel, nephew, Steven Seipel and great-granddaughter, Lyric Brown.
Mrs. Tibbetts has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private Family Burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family suggests memorials to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.