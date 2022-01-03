Judith Lynne Galbreath
1940-2021
Judith Lynne Ray Galbreath of rural Barnard, Missouri, passed away on December 30, 2021, in Maryville, Missouri. Judy was born July 9, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was united in marriage to James W. Galbreath on February 23, 1962, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Regina F. (Smith) Ray of Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, James W. Galbreath, her children, Dr. Leslie Galbreath, Mark (Laurie) Galbreath, and Shannon (Shawn) Skoglund, her grandchildren Ashley (Taylor) Jones, Dr. Kelsey (Josh) Wilson, Erynn (Noah) Watson, Emily Skoglund, Reagan Galbreath, Wyatt Galbreath, her great-grandchildren Oliver and Emilia Jones and Theodore Wilson, her brothers John R. (Donna) Ray and Douglas (Ellen) Ray, her brother-in-law Gerald (Janice) Galbreath and sister-in-law Mary Alice McBain, and numerous other beloved family members.
Services for Judy will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, followed by a graveside service at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Saturday at the Bram Funeral Home.
The family respectfully asks that masks be worn indoors whenever possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in Judy’s name to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund ℅ Bram Funeral Home or the Cure Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at CureMito.org