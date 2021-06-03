Judith A. Parker
1944-2021
Judy Ann Parker, 77, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home.
Judith was born on March 9, 1944 in Dothan, Alabama to John and Mary (Young) Stephens. She was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia, Alabama and had worked for Family Dollar in Savannah, Missouri as a salesclerk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
She is survived by her Loving Sweetheart, Basil Owens of the home; their children, Rusty Bell, Rodney Bell, Duane Bell, William Parker, Dewey Parker, Julia Owens, Pamela Miller, Amy Weese, Laura Owens, Robbie Owens and Amanda Brown and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville under the direction of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.