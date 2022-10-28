Juanita Joyce Chambers
1930-2022
Juanita Joyce (Dowis) Chambers, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Born June 28, 1930, in Sheridan, Missouri to June Dowis and Quete (Morgan) Dowis, she graduated salutatorian from Sheridan High School in 1947. She worked at Nodaway Valley Bank as an executive assistant to the president for many years and retired in 1995.
She married Bill Chambers, June 30, 1947 and they had three children. They moved their entire family and house from Sheridan to Maryville in 1966. The move for the house itself was a point of pride resulting in a 49.5-mile odometer reading being mounted to their Maryville residence.
Joyce loved to travel. She traveled to numerous foreign countries with her husband, family, and friends. In her later years, she continued her travels across the world with her long-time partner Maurice Peeve.
In her spare time, she also loved to play bridge, garden, collect rocks, read, write, crafty handwork, and spend time laughing with friends and family. She was happiest when she could do any of those things while spending time outside.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Chambers; her parents, June and Quete Dowis; one brother Charlie Dowis and two sisters, Bette (Dowis) Bradley and Roberta (Dowis) Kirby.
Survivors include one brother, Franklin Dowis of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two daughters, Juna Orr of Denver, Colorado, and Denice Chambers of Clovis, California; one son, Brad Chambers of Lake Benton, Minnesota. Three grandchildren, Morgan Ave of Centerton, Arkansas, Molly Harvey of Brookings, South Dakota, and Alex Chambers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and two great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=782911&fr_id=1060&pg=fund).