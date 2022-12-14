Joyce Louise Farmer
1960-2022
Joyce Louise Farmer, 62, of Maryville, passed away December 14, 2022, at Anew Healthcare Nursing Home, Savannah, Missouri, after a long battle with cancer.
Joyce was born September 11, 1960, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce spent much of her life working as a nanny and family life assistant. She loved all her charges, and worked toward building a strong sense of their own family unit in each child and each family.
Joyce loved to practice handcrafts, she could knit, crochet, and do tatting. She lovingly hand stitched beautiful quilts.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guy and Abra Farmer, and Russell and Helen Ruhl and her parents, Arthur and Patricia (Ruhl) Farmer.
She is survived by two brothers, Lynn (Cathy) Farmer and Bernie (Linda) Farmer; two sisters, Darlene Farmer and Doris Farmer Davis (Whitney); one niece, Megan (Max) Ripley; two nephews, George (Amy) Farmer and Jason Farmer; one great nephew, Gene Ripley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home Maryville. The funeral time will be 11:00 a.m.
A visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to the service, starting 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
The burial will follow the service at the Bethany Church Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri.