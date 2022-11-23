Joy Ann Lynch
1934-2022
Joy Ann Lynch, 88, Kansas City, Missouri (North) died November 20, 2022. She was born on a farm near Blythedale, Missouri on June 9, 1934.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Park Hill Christian Church Kansas City, Missouri with the Funeral Service commencing at 11 a.m. Graveside Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Neville Cemetery in Blythedale, Missouri.
The complete obituary and condolences are viewable at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arr: entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, Missouri.