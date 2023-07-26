Joseph E. Farnan
1967-2023
Joseph E. Farnan, 55, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his home.
Joe was born on November 27, 1967 in Albany, Missouri to Robert and Alice (Wilson) Farnan. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and had worked for Laclede Chain. He enjoyed drums, Farmall tractors, cutting wood and gardening.
He married Robin Emery on December 12, 1998 in Maryville. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include, step-son, Adam Emery; four sisters, Sandra Farnan, Jody (Mark) Frampton, Sharon (Dave) Luke, and Annette Farnan; brother, Paul (Brenda) Farnan and three grandsons, Jason and Timmy Hoepker and Wyatt Emery and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Farnan.
Mr. Farnan has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at St. Columba Cemetery. Conception, Missouri.