Joseph Daniel Karr
1940-2022
Joseph Daniel Karr of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on October 9, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born and raised near Quitman, Missouri to Ferman and Ellen, and was one of nine children.
Joe spent over 30 years as an educator, mostly in public secondary teaching. He attained an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, and retired as a math teacher at Ruskin High School in 1997.
Joe was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, and enjoyed traveling, golf, and western and sci-fi movies.
He is survived by Susan, his wife of 58 years, his son Markus, three grandchildren, and seven siblings.
A burial service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore, Missouri on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in Joe’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/donate.