Joseph Cox
1933-2022
Joseph Cox, of Genesee Village, Colorado and Grant City, Missouri passed away in Centennial, Colorado on November 13, 2022. He was born August 14, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Lora and William Cox. He always told the story of his parents celebrating the election of Franklin D. Roosevelt and nine months later, Joe was born.
His older siblings: Bill, June and Dotty spoiled him with love and teased him with their amazing humor. His father, Will, was a master storyteller, and that talent was passed down through all four of his children and his grandchildren. Joe’s extended family have memories of reunions full of stories and laughter. Road trips in the station wagon all over the country, camping and hiking trips were a summer tradition.
He graduated from Lyons High School in 1952 and loved playing football. He started his college career at the University of Kansas. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He graduated in 1956 and in the summer married Charlene Welsh Cox, who was attending KU for her master’s degree. They married July 23th1956 at Danforth Chapel in Lawrence, Kansas. Joseph was ROTC with the Navy and served as an Ensign.
He enjoyed watching KU win many basketball games. He was a Jayhawk forever.
They moved to Houston, Texas, in 1957 where he started a job with Tenneco and their first daughter, Susan, was born. In 1958, they moved to Great Bend, Kansas. and their second daughter, Cheryl, was born. In 1960, they moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where their son, David was born. In 1962, they returned to Houston where their third daughter, Cynthia, was born.
He and his family resided in Houston, Texas until 1968. The Cox family spent many weekends at Tennewood, Tenneco’s club for employees. Summers were filled with swimming in the pool and in the lake with a real sand beach. The vast property had 15 lakes, 1,000 century-old oak trees and multiple playgrounds. Every Easter after church, the family spent the day at the Easter Egg hunt.
In 1968, Joe moved his family to Lawrence, Kansas, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Business. His wife also continued her master’s degree in Gold and Silversmithing.
He spent over 30 years working in the Petroleum business buying and selling Crude Oil. He started working in the industry working summers in the oil fields of Kansas and offshore drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. He worked for Tenneco, Vickers, Sinclair, and Coral Petroleum Companies.
After years of filling their homes with antiques, Joe and his wife, Chuck, opened and ran several antique stores in Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska. They spent their years traveling between the family farm in Missouri and their home in Genesee, Colorado.
Joe was a member of Flagon and Trencher: Descendants of Colonial Tavern Keepers. His ancestral tavern was the Black Horse Tavern and Pub located in Mendham Township, New Jersey. It is NJ oldest continually running restaurant dating back to 1742.
He was very proud of being a descendant of six passengers of the Mayflower, 1620.
He is survived by; daughter Susan Stevens, of Berkeley, California, daughter Cheryl (JB Lafon) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter, Cynthia Cox (Michael Trealoff) of Centennial, Colorado. Five grandchildren Bradley and his wife, Katie, Trevor and Paige Stevens and Lora and Michael Lafon and two great grandchildren Amy Joe and Reid Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Welsh Cox and his son, David Reagan Cox and his son-in-law, James Stevens.
A memorial service will be held June 24, 2023 in Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Joseph P. Cox to the charity of your choice.